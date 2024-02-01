Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Among the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, one is actionable for every leader: gender equality. The existing disparities between men and women in the workplace come from a legacy mindset gap, and leaders can proactively strive to narrow this divide.

To gain insights on how to undertake this crucial initiative, we spoke to Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient.

At The Female Quotient, Zalis collaborates with organizations to curate experiences, thought leadership and solutions aimed at fostering gender equality in the workplace. She is also the founder of OTX, a research company that was later acquired by Ipsos OTX. In recognition of her achievements, she was honored with the Matrix Award by the New York Women in Communications in 2018.

Listen to Zalis on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast and find out more about being a female pioneer and closing the gender gap in the workplace.

Key takeaways: