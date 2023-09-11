Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
An impactful CMO is an advocate for their team and proves to be indispensable to the CEO. These 24 marketing heads, the inaugural class of the Adweek Marketing Vanguard Awards, are exceeding the standard of effective marketing leadership and paving the way for the next generation of marketing leaders.
This story is part of The New Dynamics of Marketing Innovation special feature.