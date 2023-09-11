Marketing Vanguard

24 Leading Marketers Innovating in Fresh Ways for a Dynamic Consumer

Meet the first class of Adweek's Marketing Vanguard Awards, and their Rising Stars

Marketing Vanguard Awards logo
Adweek's 2023 Marketing Vanguard Awards
Headshot of Gabrielle Nicole Pharms Headshot of Sara Century
By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms & Sara Century

An impactful CMO is an advocate for their team and proves to be indispensable to the CEO. These 24 marketing heads, the inaugural class of the Adweek Marketing Vanguard Awards, are exceeding the standard of effective marketing leadership and paving the way for the next generation of marketing leaders.

This story is part of The New Dynamics of Marketing Innovation special feature.

Headshot of Gabrielle Nicole Pharms

Gabrielle Nicole Pharms

Gabrielle is a freelance writer for Adweek covering brand marketing.

Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

