WPP's CEO on 'Disappointing' New Business, Utilizing AI and Platforms

With this year’s reduction in global marketing spend having impacted WPP’s financial performance during the first half of the year, WPP chief executive Mark Read is being cautiously optimistic about the year ahead in terms of the projected increase major clients have outlined in recent weeks.

The world’s largest agency network has lowered its growth projection from the year from 3%-5% to 1.5%-3%, partially due to a “disappointing” new business return during the first half of 2023.

It reported like-for-like organic revenue growth of 2%, with revenue at $7,381 billion (5,811 billion pounds) and operating profit growth of 2.7% to $846 million (666 million pounds).

A new business lag

The business was impacted by lesser spending from major tech clients and some of the world’s largest advertisers, which has impacted its U.S. business, particularly digital innovation agencies AKQA, VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson.

For the first half of the year, WPP’s Tech and Digital Services revenue declined by 4.9%, making up 18% of the business’ overall client sector mix.

“We’re in an interesting point in the innovation cycle where they have a lot of products ready to market, but the business models are not necessarily entirely clear for them,” explained Read on an investor call. “I think as they become clearer, we’ll see a greater volume of marketing around many of these new products.”

The company reported $2 billion in new billings for H1 and added that it has a new business pipeline that was, by value, ahead of last year.

Alongside the reduction of some tech spend was the loss of Pfizer’s business in May. However, creative agency network Ogilvy grew with client wins, including H&R Block, Mondelēz, Samsung, SC Johnson and Verizon and production company Hogarth recorded mid-single-digit growth.

Media business GroupM also grew 6.1% in both quarters, with growth across Europe, U.K., and the U.S. and digital revenue now makes up almost half (49%) of the company’s media billings.

Other client sectors to decline during the six-month period included Telecom, media and entertainment (-1.4%), Automotive (-0.2%) and Retail (-7.9%). Growth was recorded in CPG (+15.1%), Financial Services (+10%), Healthcare and Pharma (+4.2%), Travel and Leisure (8.9%) and Government, Public Sector and Non-Profit (+3.6%).

Read theorized that there was a “drag” in the new business pipeline, perhaps due to an increased time being taken in the decision-making process too.

“If you’re in CPG, Travel and Leisure or Financial Services and you want to drive top-line growth, then you have to invest in marketing, but if you are in technology or telco, you’re probably looking to rebuilt margins and be focused on cost-cutting by delaying projects. I think we’re seeing a little bit of that sector-by-sector,” he told Adweek before underlining that the business still had a “strong pipeline.”

The AI Opportunity

Alongside media, Read pointed to the work WPP was producing involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) which was driving conversations with clients. The business agreed to a partnership with NVIDIA earlier this year, which sees them work together to build a generative AI-enabled content engine for the ad business which would help evolve its virtual production capabilities.

He cited creative campaigns developed for clients, including ING, Mondelez, Nike and Virgin Voyages featuring Jennifer Lopez, as examples of how AI technology was being used by major brands within their own marketing and produced by WPP.

“It’s starting to impact our client relationships and where they’re investing,” he confirmed. “For WPP, production is one of the fastest parts of our business and the application of AI to the production process is another area of growth this year, but also into the future. And increasingly, we’re seeing, like the consolidation of the Mondelez production business earlier this year, the ability for us to grow our capabilities in that area as well.”

That growth in production demand, largely led through Hogarth, has seen WPP move to ensure that its technology sits on the same internal platform to ensure that the businesses are not duplicating their efforts when producing and deploying the created assets.

With the decline in tech spending, Read disagrees that it shows a sign of companies slowing down on their business transformation efforts that accelerated around the pandemic in 2021. Instead, he believes those plans are “on pause” while CEOs and companies are taking stock of the AI revolution and that it will produce another wave of innovation.

“What is interesting at the moment is companies starting to lay the foundations for what that will be and where they will invest. And then we will see an explosion of new product launch innovations and all of that will drive marketing spend,” he said.

Platform Developments

Social media platforms have been at the forefront of the news in recent months, especially focused on Elon Musk’s ownership of X—formerly known as Twitter—and the launch of Meta’s Twitter-like platform, Threads.

He has a wait-and-see view with X and believes that advertisers are taking a similar stance.

“For now, it’s just a rebrand. We have yet to see how it will affect product innovation and how it will impact the nature of the platform and the nature of the discourse, and I would never count out Elon Musk. He’s a very smart operator.”

With Threads, he questioned whether it was the next Clubhouse or the next Twitter.

“We need to see what the purpose of Threads is and what it will serve in the marketplace,” Read added.

WPP has also announced a global partnership with Spotify that will allow the business to offer clients access to the platform’s ad products as well as gain access to its data in order to reach its audience worldwide.

That will see Spotify integrated directly into WPP’s own products and solutions, including data insights business Choreograph’s insights platform, while also developing thought leadership and training programs to produce digital audio creative for the streaming service too.

“Audio is one of the most important connection points in marketing, which will give our client early access to products on their platform, and it also gives us and our clients insight into what’s going on at a time when we are all looking to build deeper, more personalized relationships. How we leverage and activate music will be very powerful,” Read explained.