Celebrated creative leaders Ana and Hermeti Balarin are returning to the U.K. to run Wieden+Kennedy London as chief creative officers.

The pair have been executive creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy’s Portland office since last year, following their long-held posts at Mother London as ECDs and partners.

Wieden+Kennedy co-chief creative officer Susan Hoffman, who relocated to London in 2021 while the office searched for permanent creative leaders, will return to the agency’s Portland headquarters, where she will work with global CCO Karl Lieberman and global CEO Neal Arthur.

W+K London has been without a permanent creative leader since the departures of ECDs Tony Davidson and Iain Tait last year.

The Balarins will lead W+K London alongside president Ryan Fisher and chief strategy officer Dan Hill.

They had previously been at Mother London since 2007, joining the agency as interns. In 2015 they became the agency’s first ECDs.

While at Mother, they created award-winning work for brands including Ikea, KFC and Stella Artois.

“We are hugely excited to welcome Ana and Hermeti to W+K London. Their creative excellence and passion for transformative work that give brands a place in culture and creates business impact are a huge asset,” Fisher said in a statement.

“They also care deeply about people, they are generous and inspiring humans who have a passion for leading with optimism and helping people to find their voice,” Fisher added. “W+K was founded to use creativity and our influence to change the world and that is what they are all about. The evolution of W+K London is going to be very exciting with these two at the helm.”

The Balarins added in a statement: “We had an incredible American adventure and learned Wieden+Kennedy from the source. We are beyond excited to come back home and team up with Ryan and Dan to help build the next era of W+K London. There’s so much happening there, from the launch of Bodega, the agency’s social-first creative studio to the evolution of their brand design offering, to key new-business wins and some great work. We can’t wait to get started.”