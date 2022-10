Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

Stagwell is the first major holding company to slash its media network’s branding in favor of telling the market a more comprehensive story. Stagwell Media Network, which launched last August, is reintroducing itself now as the Stagwell Brand Performance Network.