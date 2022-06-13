What Ukraine Needs From Agencies and Brands at Cannes

Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up .

The all-out war unleashed by russia (yes, lowercase) has devastated Ukraine in so many ways. By mid-May, more than 6 million Ukrainians—including me—had fled their homeland, with even more getting displaced within the country. The war has taken a heavy toll on people’s lives and homes as well as national infrastructure and businesses—including the creative sector.