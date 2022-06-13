Cannes Lions

What Ukraine Needs From Agencies and Brands at Cannes

Now is a vital time to offer creative partnerships and shared opportunities

partially broken sunflowers held up by string and a stick
This year's Cannes Lions is an opportunity to support Ukrainian professionals as war ravages their nation.Tania Yakunova for Adweek
Headshot of Hanna Rudenko
By Hanna Rudenko

45 seconds ago

Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up.

The all-out war unleashed by russia (yes, lowercase) has devastated Ukraine in so many ways. By mid-May, more than 6 million Ukrainians—including me—had fled their homeland, with even more getting displaced within the country. The war has taken a heavy toll on people’s lives and homes as well as national infrastructure and businesses—including the creative sector. 

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the June 13, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Hanna Rudenko

Hanna Rudenko

Hanna Rudenko, lead editor of Adweek's special April 2022 Ukraine issue, is also editor in chief at SKVOT MAG, an online journal of Ukraine's SKVOT creative school. The school focuses on uncovering the essence of creative industries and creating practice-infused content for students

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Doctor with stethoscope listening to the Earth
Cannes Lions

The Need for Climate Action Is More Urgent Than Ever. Can Cannes Lions Deliver?

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Platforms

Reddit Talk Live Bar Being Rolled Out for the Web

By David Cohen

Platforms

Are Those Twitter Prompts Working? Yes, According to a Study

By David Cohen

shelley haus
In Memoriam

Ulta Mourns CMO Shelley Haus, Who Has Died of Cancer

By David Kaplan

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

3 Tips to Maximize Automation’s Potential With a Human Touch

By Alan Eagle