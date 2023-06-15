In 2002, Tamara Littleton founded her agency, Emoderation, to help brands create communities online. That was before the era of MySpace, when the most popular social media platform was Friendster.

“It was the dot-com boom days,” Littleton recalled. “I was working in content and communities, and I had a vision about that. I felt very strongly that brands would want to be in online communities.”

That vision, of course, turned out to be more true than most people could have imagined.