The Social Element's Tamara Littleton Pioneered Remote Work Before It Was Cool

The agency founder has prioritized flexibility, authenticity and inclusivity for more than two decades

Tamara Littleton established her agency as a remote-first company more than two decades ago.Tess Mayer
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

 

In 2002, Tamara Littleton founded her agency, Emoderation, to help brands create communities online. That was before the era of MySpace, when the most popular social media platform was Friendster.

“It was the dot-com boom days,” Littleton recalled. “I was working in content and communities, and I had a vision about that. I felt very strongly that brands would want to be in online communities.”

That vision, of course, turned out to be more true than most people could have imagined.

Adweek magazine cover
This story first appeared in the June 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

