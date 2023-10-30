Leadership & Talent

The Next Chapter of DEI: Shifting the Focus Back to Inclusion

5 agency presidents, 1 industry that needs change to reflect today’s world

(L. to r.) Beacon Award honorees Darla Price, Jason White, Jiah Choi, Tesa Aragones and Jordan Muse.
Headshot of Luz Corona
By Luz Corona

In 2022, Adcolor conducted a study taking a closer look at the state of the workplace, particularly when it comes to the retention of historically excluded communities in adland. While the study homed in on macro factors that impact inclusion and retention, it also shined a light on other issues.

One is the importance of an organization’s affirming diversity climate, which means the company has created an atmosphere where diversity is valued. This leads to a mutual appreciation for different cultures that shape the work environment.

This story first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

