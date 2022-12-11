TBWA\Worldwide Is Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year

“It’s a mindset within this company that things should change, can change, and that it will be better because of it,” said Troy Ruhanen, chief executive of Omnicom’s TBWA\Worldwide, referring to the continued movement of the advertising group, which he calls a “collective.”

With more than 100 offices across 95 countries employing more than 11,000 people, including the extended agency brands of 180 and Lucky Generals, TBWA\Worldwide is Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.