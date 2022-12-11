Agency of the Year

TBWA\Worldwide Is Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year

The Omnicom-owned creative 'collective' comes out on top for the second consecutive year

The agency has shown adaptability and growth for the second year in a row.TBWA
By Stephen Lepitak

20 mins ago


For TBWA\Worldwide, disruption is not just methodology.

“It’s a mindset within this company that things should change, can change, and that it will be better because of it,” said Troy Ruhanen, chief executive of Omnicom’s TBWA\Worldwide, referring to the continued movement of the advertising group, which he calls a “collective.”

With more than 100 offices across 95 countries employing more than 11,000 people, including the extended agency brands of 180 and Lucky Generals, TBWA\Worldwide is Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

