Leaders from Colgate, TikTok, Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC.
Adweek’s Agency of the Year honors the advertising agencies that are setting the standard for where the industry is heading into 2024. Adweek values creativity, business results and, ultimately, how agencies treat their people because it’s the people who drive the business forward. The awards will be revealed in October 2023.