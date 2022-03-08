Earnings Reports Stagwell's High Fourth Quarter Earnings Driven By $75 Million in New Business Results show a shift in appreciation for Stagwell, said CEO Mark Penn Stagwell Inc. reported record full-year earnings, driven by a streak of new business wins.Stagwell, Getty Images By Olivia Morley16 mins ago Today Stagwell Inc. announced record full-year 2021 financial results and growth in the fourth quarter. Olivia Morley @_oliviamorley olivia.morley@adweek.com Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies. Recommended articles