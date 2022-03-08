Earnings Reports

Stagwell's High Fourth Quarter Earnings Driven By $75 Million in New Business

Results show a shift in appreciation for Stagwell, said CEO Mark Penn

Stagwell Earnings report
Stagwell Inc. reported record full-year earnings, driven by a streak of new business wins.Stagwell, Getty Images
By Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

16 mins ago

Today Stagwell Inc. announced record full-year 2021 financial results and growth in the fourth quarter.



Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

