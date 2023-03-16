Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

To underscore the beauty industry’s role in driving inclusion, Sephora tapped TBWA\Chiat\Day LA to lead creative ideation and execution for its 2023 holiday campaign, eyeing the agency’s commitment to multicultural messaging.

Sephora’s long term holiday campaign, dubbed “It’s The Beauty You Give,” rejects heteronormative holiday tropes by casting diverse couples and families in compilations that link the beauty industry to connection and affection. While the agency has not revealed details on this year’s work, the campaign will “tap into diverse partnerships, both in front of and behind the camera” while acknowledging the individuality of consumer beauty needs, according to a statement. 83% of Sephora staff members are women and 70% are people of color, according to a company report, and the brand has carried this commitment to inclusion onto its shelves by upholding the 2020 pledge to dedicate 15% of merchandise to Black-owned beauty.

“Sephora is a clear leader in the inclusive beauty revolution, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to amplify their impact through truly disruptive communications that put nuanced multicultural insights at the brand’s core,” said Chiat\Day LA CEO Erin Riley in a statement.

The agency, which has recently won clients including Jack in the Box, Mercedes-Benz and TikTok, said the work and this partnership showcases its values. Sephora’s creative will be supported by TBWA\CHIAT\DAY LA’s multicultural practice, which consists of four full-time employees who ensure the agency’s DEI commitments are upheld in its creative. The agency invests in internal diversity through initiatives like its Youngbloods program, which offers emerging talent paid opportunities to work alongside its creative department.

“Brands that lead with multicultural insights can open the door to reflect human truths and celebrate uniqueness in more ways than one,” said Krystal Hawkins Hooks, associate strategy director and multicultural practice lead at Chiat\Day LA, in a statement. “It’s refreshing to work with Sephora, knowing we will develop an inclusive approach to creative work, portray unique forms of beauty and speak to diverse groups authentically.”