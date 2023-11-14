The always-on-the-move Celeny Da Silva, chief executive of market development and advisory company MarketMakers, is a born traveler and can often be found at the industry’s largest digital advertising conferences. One of her many life goals is visiting every country in the world. She’s checked off 150 so far and has run the top 10 marathons on the planet.

To get to these places, Da Silva was no longer satisfied with waiting in airports for airliners to tell her when she would depart and land, so for the last few years she has been learning to fly.