Nearly a decade ago, agency vet Ian Sohn began transitioning into leadership roles, a career shift that also ushered in increased stress and anxiety. So he started running as a way to unwind.

What began as small-distance running five days a week soon turned into half marathons of 13 miles, and eventually full marathons covering 26 miles. Since then, Sohn has run seven full marathons, including the Chicago Marathon and Minnesota’s Grandma’s Marathon in 2022.

Today, Sohn—now CEO of North America at creative agency Iris—is preparing for his first 40-mile ultramarathon in June over mountain trails in West Virginia, covering the Monongahela National Forest, Timberline Mountain ski resort and Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, finishing at Canaan Valley Resort State Park.

“If you don’t have an outlet— could be [even] watching comedy specials on Netflix—it can eat you up...