Off the Clock

Off the Clock: D'Eric Watson 'Wants to Go Where the Music Is'

Gale's corporate comms manager makes music his work and hobby

DEric Watson
D'Eric Watson, corporate communications manager at Gale, has always been surrounded by music. Byron Edge
Headshot of Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

D’Eric Watson is a marketer, bartender and DJ. But once, he was a shy kid with stage fright.

The corporate communications manager at business agency Gale has always been surrounded by music. During his childhood, Watson’s mother and stepfather always had the radio on, and he also watched his fair share of TV during the golden age of BET, MTV and VH1. “I remember rushing home to watch Taylor Swift on TRL,” he recalled.

While most kids hated learning the recorder in fifth grade, Watson loved it and later took up the clarinet as well.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Eva Kis

Eva Kis

Eva Kis is the online editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles