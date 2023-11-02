D’Eric Watson is a marketer, bartender and DJ. But once, he was a shy kid with stage fright.

The corporate communications manager at business agency Gale has always been surrounded by music. During his childhood, Watson’s mother and stepfather always had the radio on, and he also watched his fair share of TV during the golden age of BET, MTV and VH1. “I remember rushing home to watch Taylor Swift on TRL,” he recalled.

While most kids hated learning the recorder in fifth grade, Watson loved it and later took up the clarinet as well.