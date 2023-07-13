In 2012, at the start of the DTC boom, Katya Constantine founded DigiShopGirl Media. The digital agency used two relatively new technologies at the time—digital media and programmatic advertising—to turn startups into household names.

Some of her star clients have now included luggage brand Away, Rent the Runway, skin care firm Starface and weight-loss program Noom, and DigiShopGirl currently counts more than 150 clients and manages more than $100 million in ad spend. However, getting there was much easier said than done.

The