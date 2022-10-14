The Future of Agencies

How an Agency Founded by a Drummer Sent Bands' Merchandise Sales Soaring

Hyperculture puts data back in artists' hands

A stock image shows music notes and CD cases sitting on a lime green background
Hyperculture is bridging the music industry's data gap to help many artists reach their fans on digital channels for the first time.Carol Yepes/Getty Images
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

1 min ago

David Puckett, a drummer in the metalcore band We Came As Romans, found it nearly impossible to connect with the band’s fans in the way he wanted. When the band went on tour in 2007, it did what bands typically do—rely on third-party merchandising and ticket vendors to manage sales. But those partners held onto the sales data, limiting We Came As Romans’ ability to connect directly with its fans or understand fan buying habits.

