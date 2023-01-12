Dentsu has named Paolo Stucchi, a 12-year veteran of the agency network, to head up its EMEA media division. He takes over from Thomas Le Thierry, who will transition to become its client adviser for the region.

Stucchi steps up from CEO of Southern Europe, a role he took on in 2017. In overseeing the media team, he will be charged with leading the company’s thousands of media experts, insight tools and products across iProspect, Carat and Dentsu X, as well as the broader Dentsu network.

He has also held executive roles as CEO and president of Vizeum Italy, and chief strategic officer for Dentsu Italy.

Le Thierry, a co-founder of media agency Vizeum, will transition to take on the client adviser role for EMEA, having spent 25 years working within Dentsu, having only been appointed to lead the media division in January 2020.

His remit will be to lead key client relationships within the region and partner with them to develop and deliver effective media strategies while supporting their business growth plans.

The changes come following Dentsu’s introduction of a new business model at the start of the year that brought together the Japanese and international businesses under a united leadership structure led by president and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi.

“As we head into 2023 and navigate the changing business and consumer landscape, it’s imperative we continue to develop our media services in parallel with our CXM and creative offering to support the changing needs of our clients,” Dentsu EMEA CEO Giulio Malegori said. “These strategic appointments ensure continuity through highly experienced EMEA media leadership, who will be fundamental to working in partnership with our clients.”

The transition will take place during the first quarter of the year.

“We start this year with great momentum, having won the European media business for several marquee brands in the region including BMW and, most recently, Zalando,” said Peter Huijboom, CEO of media brands and global clients at Dentsu. “This is an amazing legacy for Thomas to pass on to Paolo, as he takes up the CEO media mantle and they come together to double down on our client-centric approach within Dentsu and across the whole of EMEA with a clear vision, significant experience and primed to deliver success.”