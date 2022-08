Attend Convergent TV Summit West , Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free .

Stagwell is expanding its media network by moving more of its agencies under the Stagwell Media Network (SMN) structural umbrella, including Forsman & Bodenfors, Crispin Porter Bogusky, Vitro and Observatory. The change is effective today and comes as SMN posted 33% net revenue growth in the second quarter, making it Stagwell’s fastest-growing network.