How Agency Worthi Cultivates Creative That Resonates

Many people can recall the moment we first saw ourselves represented in an ad campaign or film. Nowadays, it’s more important than ever for brands to include DEI representation in their marketing that truly resonates with the intended audiences—and not in a one-off message. Myles Worthington, founder of the agency Worthi, is on a mission to do just that.

Worthington spent years connecting specific audiences to brands in the CPG, wellness, sports and entertainment industries before his career took him to Netflix. At the streaming service, Worthington was in charge of brand storytelling as well as creating multicultural extensions to title campaigns like Strong Black Lead, Con Todo and Most.

With Worthi, he’s using audience segmentation and targeting to help brands build the authentic connections necessary to attract and retain valuable, diverse groups of consumers.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Worthington as he shares his journey into the media business and how he helps brands take their marketing to the next level.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.