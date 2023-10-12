Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Adweek is now accepting submissions for its 2024 Media Agency of the Year awards.

Media agencies may apply for recognition in each of three categories:

Breakthrough: For this award, Adweek considers agencies founded five or fewer years ago, whether within or outside of holding company networks. It also welcomes older agencies to apply, provided that within the past five years they’ve launched media practices with demonstrated business impact.

Global: Competitive candidates will have experience managing media at scale across all geographic regions. Those without a presence in every region may still apply, but must draw a significant portion of billing from work done outside the U.S.

U.S.: Media agencies with a significant presence in the U.S. market may apply. This category is the most competitive of the three, given the significant contribution of the U.S. to the advertising economy relative to other geographies. Impressive candidates are industry disruptors with stellar new business records, compelling work and demonstrated commitments to social good.

Last year, Adweek named IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative its Global Media Agency of the Year, Publicis Media’s Starcom its U.S. Media Agency of the Year, and Stagwell’s Gale its Breakthrough Agency of the Year. This year’s applicants must show they’ve made the media landscape more innovative, equitable and sustainable than Adweek’s previous Media Agency of the Year winners.

Rules and considerations

Holding company agencies may not submit applications for their consolidated media group. Adweek intends for the awards process to be fair and unbiased for independent agencies and holding company subsidiaries alike. Group-level applicants present consolidated offerings that cannot be reasonably compared with individual agencies’ business models.

Agency applicants must answer every question thoroughly. Past winners provided comprehensive answers to Adweek’s questions.

Go beyond new business and awards. This year, Adweek will strongly consider agencies that can prove they’ve invested in these vital categories: diversity and inclusion; employee satisfaction; sustainable business practices; and emerging technology, including AI.

Applying is free. This award is not a pay-to-play opportunity. We consider all applicants equally.

Adweek will notify the winners by mid-December, and publicly reveal them in its Jan. 30 print issue.

Apply by Nov. 27 to be considered for Adweek’s 2024 Media Agency of the Year awards.

If you have questions, please reach out to Olivia Morley at olivia.morley@adweek.com.