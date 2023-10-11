Lessons Learned

This Nonbinary VP Found Ad Tech More Inclusive Than Network TV

Nexxen's Gaby Maestre left behind their network career to make an impact in advertising

Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

When Gaby Maestre (they/them) decided to leave the TV industry, their colleagues weren’t thrilled. “The feedback was not encouraging, I’ll be honest,” said Maestre, now the vice president of global creative solutions at ad-tech firm Nexxen.

Earlier in Maestre’s career, at Viacom and Turner, they worked on household brands including Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. But after seven years, Maestre became worried their career was on the verge of stagnation. Big networks offered relatively few entrepreneurial opportunities for employees like Maestre, a self-described problem-solver.

