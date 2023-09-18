A young woman is hunched over her textbook like a gull on the water’s edge, so immersed in thermodynamic theory that she seems not to notice that she’s alone in the darkened room. Suddenly, the library’s green desk lamps flicker, light streaks through the large bay windows, and pages of ancient books turn by themselves. The room is transformed into a surrealist mashup of nature and industrial innovation: Ferns sprout from the floor, and a wind turbine churns along the far wall of books while a jet plane moves placidly overhead.

“The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed,” the young woman begins, in voiceover, looking out at an electrified city below. At that moment, she is awakened by the librarian. She had been dreaming the whole time.

Then, after a pause, she continues: “But it can be passed on to the next generation. The energy that has propelled GE’s 132-year legacy will be passed on to tomorrow’s innovators. As GE Aerospace and GE Vernova, we will step toward the future, ready to empower the next generation. GE. Once, now, forever.”

This is one of GE chief marketing and communications officer Linda Boff’s all-time favorite ads, which also happens to be the company’s most recent. The one-minute video, which launched earlier this month, is noteworthy for several reasons. [Read the full story here.]