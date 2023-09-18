From unconventional full-funnel strategies to novel uses of artificial intelligence to provocative creative campaigns, B2B marketers are increasingly shaking off the notion that their style of marketing is staid and risk-averse. What we’ve found is they are wildly inventive, innovating at scale, transforming their industry and setting the tone for their B2C counterparts.
Against this backdrop, Adweek presents the first annual B2B Innovation Awards. In 10 categories, we identify and recognize the organizations and people devoted to bringing new ideas to life in the world of B2B advertising and marketing.
Agency of the Year: Transmission
Brand of the Year: LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
Campaign of the Year: Autodesk/Goodby Silverstein & Partners
‘Leave No Room for Interpretation’
Event of the Year: LinkedIn Talent Connect
Next-Gen Team: LinkedIn
Tech Innovator of the Year: Mark Douglas
President, CEO, MNTN
Thought Leadership Content: Hope Hydration
Thought Leadership Content—Individual: Tiffany Xingyu Wang
Chief marketing and trust officer, OpenWeb
Lifetime Achievement: Linda Boff
Chief marketing and communications officer, GE
Visionary of the Year: Heather Freeland
Chief brand officer, Adobe