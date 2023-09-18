B2B

These B2B Innovation Award Winners Are Breathing New Life Into B2B Marketing

Adweek honors 10 organizations and people at the forefront of transforming their industry

B2B Innovation Awards
Adweek presents the first annual B2B Innovation Awards.
Headshot of Paul Barbagallo
By Paul Barbagallo

From unconventional full-funnel strategies to novel uses of artificial intelligence to provocative creative campaigns, B2B marketers are increasingly shaking off the notion that their style of marketing is staid and risk-averse. What we’ve found is they are wildly inventive, innovating at scale, transforming their industry and setting the tone for their B2C counterparts.

Against this backdrop, Adweek presents the first annual B2B Innovation Awards. In 10 categories, we identify and recognize the organizations and people devoted to bringing new ideas to life in the world of B2B advertising and marketing.

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/TRANSMISSION-LOGO-WHITE-1.jpg

Agency of the Year: Transmission

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LIAds.jpg

Brand of the Year: LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screenshot-2023-09-11-at-9.11.04-AM.png

Campaign of the Year: Autodesk/Goodby Silverstein & Partners

‘Leave No Room for Interpretation’

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LinkedIn_Talent_Connect.jpg

Event of the Year: LinkedIn Talent Connect

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LinkedIn-Team-Photo.jpg

Next-Gen Team: LinkedIn

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Mark-Douglas-Headshot-PC-Ben-Conley-1.jpg

Tech Innovator of the Year: Mark Douglas

President, CEO, MNTN

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/HH-1-1-1.png

Thought Leadership Content: Hope Hydration

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/AB2B-23-EN00042_800916-scaled.jpg

Thought Leadership Content—Individual: Tiffany Xingyu Wang

Chief marketing and trust officer, OpenWeb

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Linda_Boff2.jpg

Lifetime Achievement: Linda Boff

Chief marketing and communications officer, GE

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/HeatherFreeland-scaled.jpg

Visionary of the Year: Heather Freeland

Chief brand officer, Adobe

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Paul Barbagallo

Paul Barbagallo

Paul Barbagallo is Adweek’s svp, executive editor of thought leadership and practical journalism.

Recommended articles