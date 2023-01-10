TikTok: How to Check for Copyrighted Sounds in Videos

TikTok allows creators to automatically check for copyrighted sounds when they create posts. However, users must turn this feature on before the application will begin doing so.

Our guide will show you how to turn on the “video sound copyright check” setting in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Creator tools” near the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the gray toggle to the right of “Video sound copyright check” to turn this feature on. The toggle will turn blue when this feature is activated.