TikTok: How to Check for Copyrighted Sounds in Videos

The app can perform this task automatically

anyaberkut/iStock
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

7 seconds ago

TikTok allows creators to automatically check for copyrighted sounds when they create posts. However, users must turn this feature on before the application will begin doing so.

Our guide will show you how to turn on the “video sound copyright check” setting in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Creator tools” near the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the gray toggle to the right of “Video sound copyright check” to turn this feature on. The toggle will turn blue when this feature is activated.

image

