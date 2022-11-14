More Top Executives Flew the Coop at Twitter Last Week

Top executives continued to flee Twitter last week, including one who had been front and center since Elon Musk took over the company Oct. 27, and another who left, pulled a 180 and returned to the company.

Speaking of pulling a 180, after several tweets seeking to reassure people about the social network’s moderation efforts and its capacity to maintain them, as well as serving as a moderator of a Twitter Spaces audio session in which Musk shared his vision for Twitter going forward, head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth resigned last Thursday.

Roth had been with Twitter for more than seven years, joining the company in July 2015 as senior program manager, product trust.

His co-host for Musk’s Twitter Spaces session, vice president, U.S. client solutions Robin Wheeler, a nearly 11-year veteran of the company, reportedly also resigned last Thursday, but said in a tweet later that day, “I’m still here.”

Wheeler joined Twitter in January 2012 and served as global commercial head of its MoPub mobile monetization platform, which was acquired by AppLovin in January, before ascending to her current role in March.

Chief information security officer Lea Kissner also revealed their decision to leave the company last Thursday, saying in a tweet, “I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter. I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people, and I’m so proud of the privacy, security and IT teams and the work we’ve done.”

Kissner joined Twitter in April 2021 as head of privacy engineering, and they were followed quickly out the door by chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty.

Kieran had been with the company just shy of seven years, starting out as global litigation counsel in January 2016, while seven-plus-year Twitter veteran Fogarty came on board as director, legal, compliance in August 2015.

Musk assumed control of Twitter Oct. 27 and gutted its C-suite that evening, firing CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, legal, public policy and trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.

Chief customer officer Sarah Personette revealed Nov. 1 that she had resigned effective Oct. 28, and Nov. 1 was also the departure date for chief marketing officer Leslie Berland and vice president of global client solutions Jean-Philippe Maheu.