Instagram: How to Automatically Share Your Instagram Story to Your Facebook Story
Users can share content to both platforms simultaneously
Instagram allows users to automatically share their Instagram Stories posts to their Facebook Stories. After an Instagram user turns this feature on, when they share a post to their Instagram Stories it will automatically be shared to their Facebook Stories as well.