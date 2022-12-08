During the early days of the pandemic, many people around the country discovered they could order groceries online through services like Instacart. Everything from carrots and cucumbers to boxes of cereal and tubs of ice cream could appear at their front door. Plenty of downloads ensued.

Since joining Instacart around a year and a half ago, Laura Jones, now the delivery app’s chief marketing officer, has sought to embrace this momentum and turn the brand into a household name.

Her efforts to do so include a logo refresh, a limited-edition streetwear collection and the company’s largest ad campaign ever.

In this episode of CMO Moves, Jones discusses her career trajectory, approach to hiring team members and the strategy to shift Instacart’s marketing from transactional to inspirational.

