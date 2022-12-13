Let’s be honest: We sometimes see brands express support for something, and can tell immediately it’s not genuine. Nowadays, consumers can read right through those types of marketing campaigns.

Messaging that’s genuine and truly meaningful is what all consumers are looking for. If your company only posts about certain causes or issues once a year or when your audiences asks you to take a stand, that can be a problem.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Luke Adams, the creative director of video content production house Story Real Studios. Adams shares his journey into the creative space and tips for crafting purposeful campaigns.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.