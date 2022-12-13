Adweek Podcasts

Young Influentials: It's Time to Add Purpose to Your Advertising

Why having your brand's mission woven throughout your marketing is important

young influentials podcast red logo
Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

24 seconds ago


Let’s be honest: We sometimes see brands express support for something, and can tell immediately it’s not genuine. Nowadays, consumers can read right through those types of marketing campaigns.

Messaging that’s genuine and truly meaningful is what all consumers are looking for. If your company only posts about certain causes or issues once a year or when your audiences asks you to take a stand, that can be a problem.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Luke Adams, the creative director of video content production house Story Real Studios. Adams shares his journey into the creative space and tips for crafting purposeful campaigns.

image

What It Takes to Make Your Digital Campaigns Stick

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

Headshot of Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles