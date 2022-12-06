Adweek Podcasts

What It Takes to Make Your Digital Campaigns Stick

Creative agency Superdigital has the formula brands need to make their ads stand out.

They say to be careful what you post online because it lives forever. Well, if you’re a brand, you want that campaign and piece of content to be talked about for years to come. The key is making online content that stands out above the noise.

Some might turn to the creative agency Superdigital to ensure that their brand can’t be ignored. Superdigital has helped craft digital-first campaigns for NFL star Julian Edelman, Nerf and Ocean Spray.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Liam Trumble, Superdigital’s svp of creative, as he walks us through his journey in the creative space and shares how the agency helps brands craft the perfect messaging for online consumption.

