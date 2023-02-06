Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The adoption around the use of the description “rock star” in the business world has gone too far, according to enterprise management firm Workday’s Super Bowl spot, which features actual rock stars to make its point.

The 60-second ad, which will run nationally during the third quarter of the game Feb. 12, features Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clarke Jr., Joan Jett and Billy Idol as they each showcase what it takes to be a true rockstar.

Workday claims to serve 60 million workers within its customer community, serving more than 1,450 organizations.

The theme is narrated by an actor dressed as Kiss frontman Gene Simmons who is on stage in front of a baying crowd. He turns to the audience, saying, “Hey, corporate types. Will you stop calling each other rock stars?” before two men in suits sitting in their office compliment each other with the term. This includes Idol boasting that he has trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries … while standing in another completely trashed hotel room.

Joan Jett then asks, “Do you know what it takes to be a rock star?” before the rest of the spot showcases the necessary behavior to qualify. It also sees Osbourne dressed in a plain suit (but retaining the eyeliner and painted fingernails) working in an office, where he introduces himself as Oswald.

The theme follows from an Instagram post from the company last month prior to the release of the Big Game teaser spot, which invited its followers to “tag a #rockstar who inspires you” in the comments. The post also described the company’s rock stars as “The changemakers. The data-drivers. The future-proofers. Those who are tackling challenges head-on and leading the way to greatness.”

