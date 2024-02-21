Verswire Is Not Your Average Record Label

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Music is everywhere. But not many people are aware of the intricacies behind that music, especially when it comes to marketing, merchandising and touring. For artists in today’s world, it is crucial to form a partnership with a label that has their best interests at heart. This is where Sherry Saeedi, founder and CEO of Verswire, comes in.

Sherry Saeedi started her career in artist management. Later, she co-founded Veeps, a livestreaming company that she sold at a valuation of $30 million. Currently, she is the founder and CEO of Verswire, a unique VC model for signing artists that is similar to Shark Tank for musicians. Saeedi has partnered with Mark Hoppus (of Blink-182), Nick Lippman (Matchbox Twenty’s manager), and strategic advisor Pete Wentz (of Fall Out Boy) to lead the company to success. Their first signing, alt-rock band Beauty School Dropout, has experienced a remarkable rise to success under Saeedi’s guidance. The band has gone from playing for 200 people in a thrift store to playing in arenas with Blink-182 and Turnstile. Since last year, Beauty School Dropout’s streams have jumped from 4 million to over 40 million.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Saeedi as she describes the company’s VC model alternative for signing artists and how it is revolutionizing the music industry.

