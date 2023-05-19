Learn to partner with creators and build customer trust with authenticity. Join leaders from TikTok , the NBA and more at Social Media Week , May 16–18. Register now .

A reminder to reconnect with older relatives IRL might be especially timely for generations raised with easy internet access. Social media can be a good way to stay in touch with family when they’re far away, but there’s no substitute for spending time in person.

That is the message from popular Thai franchise Five Star Chicken, which has released a campaign reminding young people to make time for their loved ones–through Gen Z’s favorite social channel TikTok. “My Parent is a TikToker,” created by agency BBDO Bangkok, follows up last year’s chaotic “The Movies That Made From Us.” This time, however, the brand takes a slightly more sincere tone to emphasize the healing quality of dinner with family.

Produced by director Teerapol Suneta (aka Aei) of Suneta House, the short film introduces viewers to three Thai TikTok influencers, each of whom has their accounts taken over by their parents and grandparents. These videos, humorous and lighthearted at first, become genuinely moving as the older relatives ask the TikTok stars to come home to share a meal.

Call your mom

Coinciding with the Thai national holiday Songkran, which sees many returning to their hometowns to spend time with their families, the message to prioritize the people who matter is especially timely. The video, featuring the tagline “The taste that brings you home,” received more than 5.8 million views within just three days.

This follows the theme of last year’s “The Movies That Made From Us,” also produced by Suneta House, by similarly tapping into creative, humorous ways of bringing people together. Though these ads are different in concept, the community-building nature of sharing a meal is at the heart of these films.

“For over 37 years, Five Star Chicken has been all about serving up delicious food that brings families together,” Thasorn Boonyanate, chief creative officer of BBDO Bangkok, said in a statement. “With this campaign, we took it a step further by finding a creative way to grab the attention of the younger generation and encourage them to reconnect with their loved old ones over a shared meal.”

