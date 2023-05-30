This Energy Company Uses Beauty Marketing Tropes in Ad Starring Cara Delevingne 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

By many markers, this appears to be a typical beauty ad. Model Cara Delevingne, dressed in a silver gown, invites viewers to “try something new” as she holds up a clear bottle in a cloud of mist.

In fact, this is a commercial from European energy company Vattenfall, which uses the aspirational qualities of beauty marketing to inform the public about the possibilities of fossil-free hydrogen. Created by agency Nord DDB, the campaign taps into the star power of Delevingne to highlight a process that produces wastewater “clean enough to put on your face.”

Delevingne begins the conversation by touting the benefits of an “Industrial Emissions Face Mist,” which resembles a skincare product but is “made with emissions from fossil-free hydrogen.” Using many clichés of a standard beauty ad–Delevingne speaks in a low voice while moving through a mystical setting–the spot explains that the “secret” behind the face mist is that its key ingredient of fossil-fuel hydrogen emits water instead of carbon dioxide, can help reduce carbon emissions and “revolutionize how we power entire industries.”

Sustainable possibilities

The face mist is a real product that Vattenfall sent to journalists and raffled off to the public, but it is not intended for commercial use. Partnering with Swedish beauty company c/o Gerd, Vattenfall made the product from actual industrial emissions sourced from a steel factory that uses fossil-fuel hydrogen as a fuel. The mist is vegan and cruelty free, with packaging made from 100% recycled plastic.

Since the fuel emits water as a waste product, it is safe enough to put on your face, according to Vattenfall–hence the idea to create a beauty product. The company enlisted Delevingne since she has previously spoken out on climate issues.

“Working with Vattenfall has allowed me to see firsthand how this fuel works and how it can transform entire industries,” Delevingne said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be part of this project and raise awareness about an initiative that demonstrates the huge potential of fossil-free hydrogen in replacing fossil fuels. If it takes applying the emissions on my face to spread this message, I am willing to do it.”

“We need to keep finding new ways to reach and connect with different audiences to demonstrate the progress being made toward fossil-free living,” said Paul Morel, brand campaign manager of Vattenfall. “We’re not entering the beauty world, but this is a new way for us to send a message in an unexpected way.”

