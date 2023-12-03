The Creatorverse Exchange Reel: Lonnie IIV and Tatiana Holifield

The Creatorverse Exchange is a program created by Meta and Adweek that brings together marketing executives and top creators to work together to Democratize Creativity and solve for some of the biggest brand challenges marketers are facing today. This series of Reels is a showcase of the collaboration between these creators and brand marketers.

SiriusXM/Pandora is in the process of evolving its brand to adapt to today’s crowded entertainment zeitgeist while reaching new and younger subscribers with its streaming audio app. There are several strategic challenges that it is currently facing: Competition & Price Value from Car Play and global streaming audio services (i.e. Apple Music, Spotify, etc) Brand Perception amongst younger audiences (we commonly hear “My parents listen to SiriusXM & Pandora”. Discoverability of content within our platforms in-car and in-app – including awareness of the vast library of content and education on how to find it. Lonnie created a reel that creates a unique point of view which resonates with younger, multicultural audiences. The goal of the content he develops will be to drive intent and consideration for these audiences to download and subscribe to the SiriusXM app.

Created By

Lonnie IIV – @lonnieiiv on Instagram

Tatiana Holifield VP of Social Content & Growth Marketing at SiriusXM