The Creatorverse Exchange Reel: LeaMotion and Jose Gorbea

The Creatorverse Exchange is a program created by Meta and Adweek that brings together marketing executives and top creators to work together to Democratize Creativity and solve for some of the biggest brand challenges marketers are facing today. This series of Reels is a showcase of the collaboration between these creators and brand marketers.

The video aims to showcase the capabilities of the HP Illustrator plugin by drawing a comparison with Coca-Cola’s successful personalized can campaign. This reference is used to engage the audience and highlight the plugin’s ability to efficiently create a multitude of unique and personalized designs. The purpose of the video is to demonstrate the ease, speed, and potential impact of using this plugin for creative and marketing projects.

Created By

LeaMotion – @Leamotion on Instagram

Jose “Pepe” Gorbea Global Head of Brands and Sustainability Innovation, HP