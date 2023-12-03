The Creatorverse Exchange Reel: CJ Johnson and Valerie Vargas

The Creatorverse Exchange is a program created by Meta and Adweek that brings together marketing executives and top creators to work together to Democratize Creativity and solve for some of the biggest brand challenges marketers are facing today. This series of Reels is a showcase of the collaboration between these creators and brand marketers.

Join award-winning creator, CJ Johnson and technological pioneer, AT&T in presenting a two-part IG reel that presents a dynamic exploration into AT&T’s illustrious history and forward-thinking vision. This unique narrative flair breathes new life into AT&T’s story, beautifully melding past achievements with future possibilities. This creation is more than a showcase of technological milestones. This is an immersive exploration into how AT&T continues to shape and advance the global communication landscape. A blend of historical insight and forward-thinking creativity, this reel is a testament to AT&T’s enduring impact and its role in pioneering the journey of connectivity.

Created By

CJ Johnson – @cjjohnsonjr on Instagram

Valerie Vargas SVP of AT&T Advertising and Retail Marketing