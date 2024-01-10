The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

This week’s episode of TechMagic with Cathy Hackl is all about the Apple Vision Pro and spatial computing.

Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler briefly recap immersive tech in 2023, including the Meta Quest 3 and ChatGPT. The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch on Feb. 2, 2024, and they discuss the first version of the Vision Pro as a transitional piece of equipment. They speculate about the games and content that will be available on the Vision Pro and spatial computing is where we’ll spend the rest of our lives.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.