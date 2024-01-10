Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Welcome to the Era of Spatial Computing

The Apple Vision Pro is coming

By Cathy Hackl

This week’s episode of TechMagic with Cathy Hackl is all about the Apple Vision Pro and spatial computing.

Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler briefly recap immersive tech in 2023, including the Meta Quest 3 and ChatGPT. The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch on Feb. 2, 2024, and they discuss the first version of the Vision Pro as a transitional piece of equipment. They speculate about the games and content that will be available on the Vision Pro and spatial computing is where we’ll spend the rest of our lives. 

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

