In this episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler talk about the types of robots they want to see after Kebler sees a trash-filtering robot during his travels. Hackl talks about how AI and robots are part of spatial computing.

Hackl and Kebler discuss how Moore’s Law no longer applies because technology is changing faster than ever. They also discuss Apple Vision Pro news, Gen AI text-to-video, and the future of amusement parks and entertainment.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.