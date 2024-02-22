Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Spatial Computing Headset Wars and a Glimpse Into the Future of Amusement Parks

When do we need to start thinking about what comes after mobile

Host Cathy Hackl talks about how AI and robots are part of spatial computing.ADWEEK
By Cathy Hackl

In this episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler talk about the types of robots they want to see after Kebler sees a trash-filtering robot during his travels. Hackl talks about how AI and robots are part of spatial computing.

Hackl and Kebler discuss how Moore’s Law no longer applies because technology is changing faster than ever. They also discuss Apple Vision Pro news, Gen AI text-to-video, and the future of amusement parks and entertainment.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

