Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Balancing Innovation and Personal Data Protection

From Meta's opening of its Horizon OS to Apple's focus on enterprise

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future
By Cathy Hackl

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.

Join hosts Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler in this engaging podcast as they discuss the latest news and trends in technology and innovation. From Meta’s opening of its Horizon OS to Apple’s focus on enterprise and brainwave protection laws, they cover a wide range of fascinating topics.

Discover the potential of brain implants for artificial vision and explore the positive impacts of gaming on cognitive function. With their enthusiastic and optimistic approach, Hackl and Lee provide valuable insights and opinions that will leave you excited about the future of technology.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

The new social audio app uses voice transcription to turn your voice into a text note.

TechMagic Podcast: The Promise and Caveats of AirChat

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

Recommended articles