Join hosts Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler in this engaging podcast as they discuss the latest news and trends in technology and innovation. From Meta’s opening of its Horizon OS to Apple’s focus on enterprise and brainwave protection laws, they cover a wide range of fascinating topics.

Discover the potential of brain implants for artificial vision and explore the positive impacts of gaming on cognitive function. With their enthusiastic and optimistic approach, Hackl and Lee provide valuable insights and opinions that will leave you excited about the future of technology.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.