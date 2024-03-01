TechMagic Podcast: AI Hype Cycles and AR at Super Nintendo World

Hit refresh on your social media strategies. Head to Social Media Week in NYC this April 9–11 for campaign insights, content inspiration and new industry connections. Register before March 4 to save 20% on your pass .

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss AI, spatial computing and tech hype cycles. Hackl thinks spatial computing is in the innovation-trigger section of the chart. Hackl gives her first impressions of the Humane AI Pin and a concept phone that folds into a bracelet.

Kebler gives an update on his trip to Los Angeles where he visited Super Nintendo World and describes the AR experiences.

Later in the episode, they talk about how to create a personal brand without being tied to a specific company.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.