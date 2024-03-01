Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: AI Hype Cycles and AR at Super Nintendo World

Plus, how to create a personal brand without being tied to a specific company

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future
By Cathy Hackl

Hit refresh on your social media strategies. Head to Social Media Week in NYC this April 9–11 for campaign insights, content inspiration and new industry connections. Register before March 4 to save 20% on your pass.

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss AI, spatial computing and tech hype cycles. Hackl thinks spatial computing is in the innovation-trigger section of the chart. Hackl gives her first impressions of the Humane AI Pin and a concept phone that folds into a bracelet.

Kebler gives an update on his trip to Los Angeles where he visited Super Nintendo World and describes the AR experiences.

Later in the episode, they talk about how to create a personal brand without being tied to a specific company.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Unstoppable Domains' Sandy Carter on the significance of women's involvement in shaping the AI landscape.

AIQ Podcast: What Is the Role of AI in the Future of Business?

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

Recommended articles