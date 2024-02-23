Hit refresh on your social media strategies. Head to Social Media Week in NYC this April 9–11 for campaign insights, content inspiration and new industry connections. Register before March 4 to save 20% on your pass .

On the latest episode of AIQ presented by Microsoft Advertising, host Cathy Hackl sits down with Sandy Carter, chief operating officer at Web3-powered site host Unstoppable Domains, to discuss the future of business and the role of AI within it.

During the conversation, they cover the potential of AI to transform industries, the importance of technologies like the blockchain in ensuring authenticity and trust, and the significance of women’s involvement in shaping the AI landscape.

Carter also discusses her book, The Tiger and the Rabbit, which explores the intersection of AI, the metaverse and Web3, as well as the importance of forming agile “rabbit teams” to drive innovation and the potential for AI to enhance personalization.

