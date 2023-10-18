Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler are back for the second episode of TechMagic, the show that dives deep into the technology journey from fashion to space. In this episode, Hackl and Kebler share their insights on wearable technology and the game developer industry. Plus, Hackl shares an interview with futurist, Faith Popcorn.

Hackl and Lee dive into the future of fashion, including Anifa Mvuemba, founder of Hanifa who went viral with her 3D fashion show. Adobe’s Project Primrose showcases what fabric might be in the future—changing shape and color. Plus Kebler gives us a sneak peek reaction to the Meta Quest 3.

Big news in the game developer industry as Hackl and Kebler discuss changes to game developer teams, how long it should take to make a video game and how Gen Z and gamer moms are changing gaming expectations. Microsoft became the third-largest video game company in the world with its acquisition of Activision. And Roblox Livetopia welcomes Arm & Hammer. Hackl and Lee touch on politicians who use voice AI to translate robocall ads into different languages. AI wearables keep coming, but which form factor will be the winner? Plus, check out Hackl and TechMagic producer Lily Sndyer’s A Wearable World at awearableworld.com.

Finally, Hackl informs us that Futurist is a job title and explains what Strategic Foresight as a field of study. Futurist Faith Popcorn then joins Hackl for a guest interview.

Key Takeaways: