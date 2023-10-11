Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In the first episode of TechMagic, tech futurist Cathy Hackl and technology lead Lee Kebler, share their insights on the latest stories in gaming, generative AI and fashion tech. Their discussion guides businesses and brands on how to discern which are fads and what is the future.

Hackl and Kebler discuss the retirement of game development engine Unity’s CEO, John Riccitiello, and the future of gaming. They talked about what brands need to look out for when launching activations in online video games like Fortnite and how to protect kids in virtual worlds.

They move on to artificial intelligence and voice print rights. Kebler explains how hosting a podcast gives AI more than enough data to recreate his voice. Hackl considers using an AI clone of her voice for her next ebook.

Finally, Hackl and Kebler go into space with Prada and Axiom Space, which are creating a space suite for NASA for use in 2025. Kebler contemplates the material merit of Prada space suites.

Join Hackl and Kebler as they discuss whether each of these stories is a fad or the future.

Key highlights: