Kicking off in 1950 and running for only five years in its original incarnation, the Carrera Panamericana was once considered one of the most dangerous races in the world. An open-road rally race event that took race car drivers border-to-border through Mexico, safety concerns caused the event to shutter in 1955. Still, it remains legendary and has even seen renewed interest as fans of the legacy continue to revisit the original route in recent years.