Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Danish high-end consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen has released a global campaign to promote its new brand direction, featuring a range of interactive avatars that represent the musical taste of each user on the brand’s website.

With the introduction of the brand direction “See Yourself in Sound,” the near-100-year-old company, which designs and manufactures audio products, television sets, and telephones, will aim to convey listener’s musical tastes through the online experience.

Created by Dept, the experience can link to the user’s Spotify playlists to determine their musical tastes and design and generate a bespoke dancing avatar based on those playlists to share through their social media channels.

Those who do not have a Spotify account are able to create their avatars by answering a series of questions on the dedicated campaign page on Bang & Olufsen’s website.

Kamel Ouadi, Bang & Olufsen’s chief marketing officer, explained in a statement that “See Yourself in Sound” was the brand’s next big step into the world of music.

“Our products have been considered the best way to hear music for almost a century—something we’re very proud of. In a world that is centered around digital interaction, creativity and exploring, it was essential to me, that Bang & Olufsen makes a space where our community can visualize their passion for music, alongside process of curating, listening and enjoying it,” he said.

Alongside social media channels, a global influencer marketing campaign will run to promote the experience, with in-store activity also being introduced to invite consumers to interact with one another in person.

That will include visual merchandising window displays and activation zones across stores worldwide, bringing their products into the visual world of “See Yourself in Sound.” The activation zones will have iPads or screens where customers can make their avatars, assisted by staff.

“Music isn’t something we just listen to, it’s something we feel. It expresses who we are and who we connect with. The feeling of listening to music that you truly love can transport you to another world, and we wanted to visualize that world with ‘See Yourself in Sound,’” explained Bang & Olufsen’s creative director Paul Collins.

“Music is a universal language that everyone speaks, but music is also something completely unique to each listener and has always been a way to create your identity … the junction where community and connection meets individual expression and creativity is something we want to honor with this project,” he added.