Despite the time and effort many people devote to finding their ideal home, one thing is beyond a property seeker’s control: the neighbors.

French real estate platform SeLoger brings this truth to life through a campaign that depicts quirky and unexpected encounters with neighbors. Created by French agency Interruption, the three ads take place in the same neighborhood but reveal different perspectives from some of the inhabitants.

Each spot begins in an idyllic home before the occupant discovers an outlandish surprise next door. In one, a woman is cooking in her picture-perfect kitchen when she hears a strange noise. Outside her window, she sees a group of her neighbors–one of whom is dressed as a seagull–rehearsing bird noises.

In “The Water Jets,” another woman is interrupted by loud music while writing at her desk. In the neighboring yard, a man is dancing to a light show that he’s designed with his water fountain and sprinklers.

Finally, in “The dance,” which premieres March 5, a man in a suit is surveying his new home with a satisfied smile. Then, to his dismay, he discovers his two neighbors dancing outside–clad only in their underwear.

The commercials end with the line: “You can’t choose your neighbors, but you can find your perfect home on SeLoger.” They will run across French TV and social channels.

Going for laughs

Though SeLoger is well established in the French real estate market, the ads are an attempt to build an emotional connection with consumers through laughter, Virginie Boudet, vice president of brand and communication, told Adweek.

“We asked the agency [Interruption] to turn the tables with this approach and create a unique connection in the market based on emotions and the link to others, because real estate is above all about relationships,” she explained.

The brand and agency decided to create three different films to allow a diverse range of people to identify with the stories, Boudet continued.

“We all have an anecdote with a neighbor. They are not part of our family, and they are not necessarily our friends, but even so they often act as a mirror for us, reflecting our qualities and flaws,” she said. “Each film has been designed so that we can identify with each of the two parties– because we are all someone’s neighbor, after all.”

SeLoger, founded in 1992, counts 800,000 property listings and six million monthly unique visitors to its website.

