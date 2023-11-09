Paris Hilton and Grey Goose Spoof Celebrity Creative Directors

Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

Paris Hilton appointed as the new creative director of Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail?

That’s hot.

Alas, while the product itself is a real thing, Hilton’s title is not so much. But it’s fun watching her lean into it for all of 60 seconds.

In an ad launching the vodka brand’s new pre-mixed cocktail, the media personality, entrepreneur and 11:11 Media founder studies a book titled A History of Cocktails to learn whether to “shake or stir” and determine “the right balance of vermouth.”

“There are so many questions before we get to garnishes,” she explains.

Her fact-finding mission is short lived, however, as a helpful hand behind the camera hands her a bottle of the Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail, already made and ready to be served, prompting her to approvingly deliver her famous catchphrase, “That’s hot.”

After realizing the cocktail no longer requires her “creative direction,” Hilton then dives into showing the audience how to serve it up with flair and aplomb (and sparkly accessories)— noting they need only “serve it in a chic glass” before adding, “That’s cold.”

The national campaign, produced by RadicalMedia and directed by Nina Meredith, will run across Grey Goose and Hilton’s social channels. The brand will focus on earned opportunities, including Hilton’s hilariously ill-fated appearance on Jimmy Fallon, to promote the product, with additional creative assets such as bloopers and influencer partnerships.

The tongue-in-cheek ad is based on the recent trend of brands appointing celebrities as their creative directors, despite having “no real experience for the role,” according to Aleco Azqueta, vp of marketing for Grey Goose.

“Because the Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail is already batched, and you only need to shake or stir and then garnish it, we thought it would be fun to wink at the trend by playfully appointing a ‘creative director’ for a product that delivers a perfect martini every time,” he added.

Hilton previously donned the brand’s bespoke Grey Goose martini-inspired DUNDAS bag at last year’s Grammy awards ceremony.

“We thought her long-curated personal brand perfectly fit the cheekiness of our creative director role because she’s known for making even the simplest tasks stylish,” said Azqueta.





‘That’s cold,’ Hilton declares of the new Grey Goose Vodka pre-mixed cocktail

Hilton, always game to poke fun at her infamous persona, wasn’t shaken or stirred by the brand’s pitch.

“When Grey Goose approached me with the idea for the campaign … I thought it’d be an iconic moment to be a part of,” Hilton told Adweek. “I’m honored to lead this campaign to showcase the simplicity of crafting a perfect martini cocktail at home. Now, that’s hot.”

Shaking up the spirits market

While Grey Goose had dipped its toes into the flavored market with its botanical-infused Essences line and flavored vodkas—each of which now have a 10% share of their respective markets—the entry into the ready-to-serve sector called for a bigger splash.

Azqueta cited a Nielsen report showing a surge of consumer interest in the martini over the past few years, making it the second-most popular drink ordered in establishments. A reluctance to make the drink at home out of fear it “wouldn’t be bartender quality,” plus a growing approval of ready-to-serve cocktails, presented the brand with an opportunity.

“There was an opening in the market for a craft bottled martini,” Azqueta said. “We wanted to create something that offered the same stylish, quality experience of ordering a Grey Goose martini in a bar from the comfort of your own home.”