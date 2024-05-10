The Journey to Stardom: Insights From Songwriter Evan Bogart

Be among trailblazing marketing pros at Brandweek this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona. Experience incredible networking, insightful sessions and a boost of inspiration at ADWEEK’s ultimate brand event. Register by May 13 to save 35% .

We all have our favorite singers and bands that we love listening to and going to see in concert. However, most people are unaware of how these musicians were discovered and the process behind creating the hit songs we enjoy.

From discovering Maroon 5 to Eminem, songwriter Evan Bogart has seen it all and understands the ins and outs of what it takes for artists to navigate the music industry.

Bogart began his career in music at the age of 16 when he got his first record label job. However, his connection to the industry goes back to his birth. His father, record executive Neil Bogart, passed away when he was only 4 years old. His mother, Joyce, managed KISS and Donna Summer. Bogart’s childhood living room was a place where many famous musicians gathered, including Carole Bayer Sager, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond and Burt Bacharach.

Bogart jokingly compares himself to Forrest Gump, but his success is not a coincidence. Bogart has worked hard to earn writing credits on chart-topping songs for Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Rihanna, and he played a significant role in discovering Eminem, OneRepublic and Maroon 5.

He now aims to bring his creative expertise to the publishing, management and web3 industries through his new rights management company Seeker Music.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Bogart as he shares his journey into the music industry and provides valuable advice for aspiring artists looking to make it big.

