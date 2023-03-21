How to Maintain a Loyal Fanbase With Jacksepticeye

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

Most people look at creators with large followers and think it’s easy to keep them engaged. The truth is many creators do a lot behind the scenes to keep their followers coming back and interested on a daily basis.

For creator Seán McLoughlin—known to fans as Jacksepticeye—it takes more than just posting videos to keep fans coming back.

McLoughlin keeps his 51 million-plus followers engaged through his variety gameplay, celebrity interviews (Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth) and eclectic humor, all while promoting positivity and mental health.

He has made giving back to the community a priority as well. McLoughlin has raised more than $11.5 million for multiple charitable organizations including Save the Children, Crisis Text Line, The American Foundation for Suicide Awareness, The Trevor Project and Child’s Play.

For keeping fans engaged offline, McLoughlin founded his own coffee company, Top of The Mornin’, in 2020.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with McLoughlin to discuss his decade-long career as a creator, how he keeps his fans’ attention and his plans for his coffee company.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.