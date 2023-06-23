Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
The work that wins at Cannes Lions is often indicative of what the industry sees as its true purpose.
This year, the buzz at the festival was that there would be a shift towards awarding more big brands and proper commercial campaigns, to prove the argument that advertising is ultimately about selling products and building businesses. Some such campaigns were in the mix, but as in recent years, plenty of work tackling societal issues also scored the top prizes.
The Grand Prix winners included Publicis Groupe’s campaign to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace, Clash of Clans’ fake game history for its anniversary, Apple’s film celebrating disability inclusion, and a digital innovation supporting a country that could be eradicated due to climate change. All of the work demonstrates the true breadth of creativity that still powers this industry.
Check out all the Grand Prix-winning campaigns below.
Partners Life | ‘The Last Performance’ by Special New Zealand
Health & Wellness Grand Prix
Publicis Groupe | “Working with Cancer”
Health Grand Prix for Good
Eurofarma | “Scrolling Therapy” by Dentsu Creative
Pharma Grand Prix
British Airways | “A British Original” by Uncommon Creative Studio
Outdoor Grand Prix
Skinny | ‘Phone In’ by Colenso BBDO
Radio & Audio Grand Prix
AnNahar | ‘Newspapers Inside the newspaper Edition’ by BBDO Dubai
Print & Publishing Grand Prix
Clash of Clans | “Clash From the Past” by Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Entertainment Grand Prix + Entertainment for Gaming Grand Prix
Apple | ‘The Greatest’ by Apple
Entertainment for Music Grand Prix
Michael Kiwanuka | “Beautiful Life”
Entertainment for Music Grand Prix
Michelob Ultra | “Dreamcaster” by FCB New York
Entertainment for Sport Grand Prix
Nike | “Never Done Evolving” by AKQA
Digital Craft Grand Prix
Microsoft | “ADLaM–An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture” by McCann NY
Design Grand Prix & Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix
Kendrick Lamar | “We Cry Together” by PgLang through Park Pictures
Film Craft Grand Prix
JR Group | “My Japan Railway” by Dentsu
Industry Craft Grand Prix
Adidas | “Runner 321” by FCB Canada
Direct Grand Prix
Stella Artois | “The Artois Probability” by Gut Buenos Aires
Creative Data Grand Prix
B3 Stock Exchange | “Eart4” by AlmapBBDO
Creative B2B Grand Prix
Dove | “#TurnYourBack” by Ogilvy and David
Media Grand Prix
DoorDash | “Self Love Bouquet” by Gut Los Angeles
PR Grand Prix
Samsung | “Flipvertising” by CHEP Network
Social & Influencer Grand Prix
Renault | “Plug-Inn” by Publicis Conseil
Creative Strategy Grand Prix
HungerStation | “Subconscious Craving” by Wunderman Thompson
Creative Commerce Grand Prix
Cadbury Celebrations | “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy India
Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix
EA Sports and Apple | “FIFA 23 x Ted Lasso” by EA Sports and Apple
Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix
Augmental | “Mouthpad^” by Wunderman Thompson
Innovation Grand Prix
PedidosYa | “World Cup Delivery” by Gut Buenos Aires
Mobile Grand Prix
Korean National Police Agency | “Knock Knock” by Cheil Worldwide
Glass: The Lion for Change Grand Prix
Mastercard | “Where to Settle” by McCann Poland
Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix
Fondation Anne De Gaulle | “Anne De Gaulle” by Havas Paris
Grand Prix for Good
Apple | “Relax, It’s iPhone–R.I.P. Leon” (in-house)
Film Grand Prix
CALM x ITV | “The Last Photo” by adam&eveDDB
Film Grand Prix
The Government of Tuvalu | “The First Digital Nation” by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Titanium Grand Prix
