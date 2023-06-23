Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The work that wins at Cannes Lions is often indicative of what the industry sees as its true purpose.

This year, the buzz at the festival was that there would be a shift towards awarding more big brands and proper commercial campaigns, to prove the argument that advertising is ultimately about selling products and building businesses. Some such campaigns were in the mix, but as in recent years, plenty of work tackling societal issues also scored the top prizes.

The Grand Prix winners included Publicis Groupe’s campaign to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace, Clash of Clans’ fake game history for its anniversary, Apple’s film celebrating disability inclusion, and a digital innovation supporting a country that could be eradicated due to climate change. All of the work demonstrates the true breadth of creativity that still powers this industry.

Check out all the Grand Prix-winning campaigns below.

Partners Life | ‘The Last Performance’ by Special New Zealand

Health & Wellness Grand Prix

Publicis Groupe | “Working with Cancer”

Health Grand Prix for Good

Eurofarma | “Scrolling Therapy” by Dentsu Creative

Pharma Grand Prix

British Airways | “A British Original” by Uncommon Creative Studio

Outdoor Grand Prix





Scale was key in Uncommon Creative Studio’s first work for the airline British Airways

Skinny | ‘Phone In’ by Colenso BBDO

Radio & Audio Grand Prix

Work poked fun at the telco brand’s lack of advertising funds

AnNahar | ‘Newspapers Inside the newspaper Edition’ by BBDO Dubai

Print & Publishing Grand Prix





Readers opened AnNahar’s daily edition to find pages from shuttered publications. AnNahar

Clash of Clans | “Clash From the Past” by Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Entertainment Grand Prix + Entertainment for Gaming Grand Prix

Apple | ‘The Greatest’ by Apple

Entertainment for Music Grand Prix

Michael Kiwanuka | “Beautiful Life”

Entertainment for Music Grand Prix

Michelob Ultra | “Dreamcaster” by FCB New York

Entertainment for Sport Grand Prix

Nike | “Never Done Evolving” by AKQA

Digital Craft Grand Prix

Microsoft | “ADLaM–An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture” by McCann NY

Design Grand Prix & Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

Kendrick Lamar | “We Cry Together” by PgLang through Park Pictures

Film Craft Grand Prix

JR Group | “My Japan Railway” by Dentsu

Industry Craft Grand Prix

Adidas | “Runner 321” by FCB Canada

Direct Grand Prix

Stella Artois | “The Artois Probability” by Gut Buenos Aires

Creative Data Grand Prix





Gut

B3 Stock Exchange | “Eart4” by AlmapBBDO

Creative B2B Grand Prix

Dove | “#TurnYourBack” by Ogilvy and David

Media Grand Prix

DoorDash | “Self Love Bouquet” by Gut Los Angeles

PR Grand Prix

Samsung | “Flipvertising” by CHEP Network

Social & Influencer Grand Prix

Renault | “Plug-Inn” by Publicis Conseil

Creative Strategy Grand Prix

HungerStation | “Subconscious Craving” by Wunderman Thompson

Creative Commerce Grand Prix

Cadbury Celebrations | “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy India

Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix

EA Sports and Apple | “FIFA 23 x Ted Lasso” by EA Sports and Apple

Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix

Augmental | “Mouthpad^” by Wunderman Thompson

Innovation Grand Prix





Wunderman Thompson

PedidosYa | “World Cup Delivery” by Gut Buenos Aires

Mobile Grand Prix

Korean National Police Agency | “Knock Knock” by Cheil Worldwide

Glass: The Lion for Change Grand Prix

Mastercard | “Where to Settle” by McCann Poland

Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix

Fondation Anne De Gaulle | “Anne De Gaulle” by Havas Paris

Grand Prix for Good

Apple | “Relax, It’s iPhone–R.I.P. Leon” (in-house)

Film Grand Prix

CALM x ITV | “The Last Photo” by adam&eveDDB

Film Grand Prix

The Government of Tuvalu | “The First Digital Nation” by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Titanium Grand Prix

